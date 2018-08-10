How long will the smell of smoke last in Sheffield as Staffordshire fire rages on

The huge fire in the Staffordshire Moorlands continues to rage on with the weather reported to be making the blaze worse.

A total of eight appliances and two water-carrying units are now tackling the blaze at the Roaches in Upper Hulme, near Leek.

Firefighters said the dry ground and variable wind direction was responsible for worsening the blaze.

One local resident was treated for the effects of smoke and a police helicopter was used to check the area for members of the public after crews were called out at 1.28pm on Thursday.

Residents across Sheffield were woken by the smell of burning this morning and it doesn't look like it's going to go away anytime soon.

Emergency services in South Yorkshire have received a large number of calls from worried residents in Sheffield reporting the smell of smoke.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that they could not put a time limit on how long it would take to contain the fire.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber said: “This incident is likely to continue for some time, the terrain and wind conditions are causing us difficulty in accessing the fire safely. We are tackling the fire from both sides and will be looking to use a helicopter to put water on the fire from above - this is being sourced by colleagues from Staffordshire Wildlife Trust.

“We’re also working closely with colleagues from Seven Trent, the Peak District National Park and colleagues from Derbyshire Fire Service who are helping supply water.

“Overnight we evacuated two rural homes and we continue our efforts to protect these properties. Any residents that need to leave will be informed directly.

“Smoke is still travelling some distance so please keep doors and windows shut if you’re in an area affected by it.

“We’d like to thank the public for offers of support and local businesses for providing refreshments”

Police have asked people to avoid the area and a number of roads near the area remain closed.