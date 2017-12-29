How long is the snow forecast to keep falling for in Sheffield and how much will there be?

Sheffield woke up to a covering of snow this morning and there is more on the way.

Snow started falling over the city just before 5,30am this morning and by 6.30am there was a covering in many parts of Sheffield.

Bands of snow showers are sweeping across the northern half of the country from the west and weather warnings are in place for Sheffield and other parts.

According to the latest forecast from the Met Office heavy snow is expected to keep falling across Sheffield for most of the morning.

By lunchtime the snow will have mostly petered out by which time there could be a covering of a few inches of snow in many parts of Sheffield.