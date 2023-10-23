Just how hard is it to find a job in Sheffield right now? And, if you do find work, is it the sort of job that pays well, gives job satisfaction, and allows room for promotion and progress?

Finding a job when you're out of work can be an incredibly stressful time.

The Star's readers have had their say about the state of the job market in Sheffield

Yet employers often report advertising jobs and receiving not a single applicant - while some jobseekers say they send off CVs in their hundreds and never hear a word back.

So just how hard is it to find a job in Sheffield right now? And, if you do find work, is it the sort of job that pays well, gives job satisfaction, and allows room for promotion and progress?

We asked fans of The Star on Facebook exactly how easy or difficult it is for people looking for employment at the moment.

And readers were split down the middle in their experiences of the jobs market here in Sheffield.

'I can't believe how low paid most jobs in Sheffield are'

Scott Mitchell said he was shocked by the level of the wages. "I can't believe how low paid most jobs in Sheffield are, compared to what the rest of the country is paying for equivalent qualifications," he said.

"You take travel costs and the Clean Air Zone into consideration, and you're below minimum wage. Sheffield is probably one of the worst places to work money-wise in the whole country."

Paul Metcalf was of a similar mind. "Everyone will work, if employers treat people with respect and paid them enough to get by. People don't ask for the Earth," he said. "The trouble is, an awful lot of employers don't want to do that."

James Ahmed, however, said finding work is 'not hard at all' and people should stop 'making excuses'. "If you can't find a job right now that's down to you," he said.

"I have been registered with a recruitment agency this year, have had numerous temp jobs, and have just got a permanent job. I've just cancelled four interviews this morning. There are countless contact centres in Sheffield always recruiting that will take anyone on."

'Up to the individual to work hard and make things happen for themselves'

Robert Weston agreed. "Easy - enrol with an employment agency, you can be in work in less than a week, once you have your foot in the door it's up to the individual to work hard and make things happen for themselves. It's called graft!"

Adrian Denial caused controversy when he said 'the youth of today' can't be bothered to work. "They think they are entitled to money with minimal effort because that's what the modern world teaches them," he said. "I know one or two exceptions but other than that most of them are unskilled and lazy or can't get off their phone. God help England."

Rianne Siddall agreed some people lack initiative. "There are jobs, but people ask on Facebook if anybody needs a worker instead of looking for it themselves," she said. "If you can't put the effort in, how are you going to be as an employee?"

Amy Lee agreed with her. "I had three kids very close and struggled to find work around being a parent, so I created my own success," she said. "The number of people I see every few weeks posting, 'Any jobs going?' is unreal - no effort there."

Sarah Korner said: "It depends what you're after. Pubs and fast food places are always hiring."

'When you apply you hear nothing back'

But Natalie Faye said: "They are, but then when you apply you hear nothing back. My daughter has applied for loads of jobs."

Victoria Bailey said the same. "My daughter is at uni so needs a part-time job," she explained. "She has applied for over 20 and not heard from any."

Thomas Barton-Firth said he has found job-hunting frustrating. "I'm looking for another job and I've been told I'm over-qualified for a standard role," he complained.

And Jane Angell said despite years of experience she struggles with the interview process. "I lose my patience when faced with a litany of questions," she said. "Some you can't possibly answer at that exact moment but they want you to. These interviews now are focused on the younger generation who clearly don't mind being talked down to. Our generation do."

'Getting your foot in the door is hard'

Rachel Dutton said it's 'getting your foot in the door that's hard'. "I wasn't even allowed to apply for Asda because I couldn't find my birth certificate," she said. "My son was turned down for a job at Aldi because he was under 18. He reapplied when he turned 18 but was turned down because he had applied before!

"He wants an apprenticeship in computer building but there are no courses or jobs going. Long gone are the days when you could just walk in and ask if they needed anybody."

Zachary Russell said while it's 'easy' getting a job, retaining staff is a different matter. "It's whether or not it's the job the person wants," he said.

And Eugene Solomon agreed, saying: "Finding a good job? Difficult. But there's rubbish work aplenty."