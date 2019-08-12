Chris Wilder’s team have been widely tipped for an instant return to the Championship – but forget the football, what fans really want to know is which club is sporting the best kit this season.

And fortunately, one national newspaper has taken it upon itself to rank every Premier League home, away and third kit from best to worst.So how did Sheffield United get on with their new shirts in the rundown by The Independent?

Well, so-so, if we're being honest.

How did Sheffield United's shirts fare in the rundown of best to worst?

The home kit finished higher up the list than the away one, which was dubbed ‘boring’ by the newspaper.

The Blades’ home shirt was ranked 24th out of 48 – although its write up might not impress the Bramall Lane faithful.

“Take note, Southampton: THAT’s how you do a red-and-white striped home kit!,” the newspaper wrote, giving Unitedites something to smile about.

However, the following line was less complimentary.

“Sheffield United may be destined to already be relegated by February with a points tally of 5 and goal difference of -123 – but at least they’re going to be dropping down in style,” it added.

However, there wasn’t quite so much love for the white away shirt, which was ranked 40th out of 48.

Preferring instead to concentrate on its own newspaper’s boxing columnist, the review said: “Boring. Doesn’t deserve a write-up, to be honest.

“Instead, here’s the first paragraph Steve Bunce’s absolutely brilliant boxing column from last Monday: “In early 1993, in front of 132,247 paying fans as well as a thousand police with guns and dogs and every crooked mayor in Mexico, Mr T – wearing floral swimming trunks, flip flops and numerous gold chains – sat next to me to watch the greatest homecoming in sport.” Read it – it’s great.”

The home shirt was given a score of 6/10 – while the away shirt scored a paltry 2/10.

The table was topped by Arsenal’s yellow away kit, just ahead of Leicester City’s pink third strip. Everton’s coral away shirt grabbed third while Norwich’s red and yellow away shirt was declared the worst in the entire Premier League.