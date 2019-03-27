How Brendan Ingle’s work with the Sheffield community contiues to this day

Sheffield and the world of boxing lost Brendan Ingle ten months ago.

But his inspiration and legacy live on amongst youngsters at the Wincobank gym he made famous across the world.

The ‘Brendan Ingle Foundation programme’ continues his work to help children learn the values of fitness, improved school performances and social skills.

Photographer Steve Ellis caught up with five programme Y11 members from Shiregreen's Hinde House school, this week: Liam Arundel, Corey Bradley, Jake Lincoln, John El-Mansoob and Mohammed Hussain.

They are pictured with, left, world champion contender Kid Galahad - one of the senior boxers often on hand to carry on the work of Brendan.

Coach Amer Khan said: “The programme is very successful – the gym can be rammed at times. We are proud to be able to carry on Brendan's work.”