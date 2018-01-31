Housing plan for former Sheffield cricket ground

Plans to build 19 homes on a former Sheffield cricket ground are expected to be approved.

Developer Newett Homes is seeking permission to build the new properties on the site of the former cricket field on Uppergate Road, Stannington, opposite the Crown and Glove.

Sheffield Council planning officers have recommended members of the planning and highways committee approve the application - but subject to Newett providing "a financial contribution" towards a cricket pitch elsewhere.

The properties will be made up of detached three, four and five bedroom homes with access for the properties taken either from Uppergate Road.

The application is due to be approved at a meeting at Sheffield Town Hall at 2pm.