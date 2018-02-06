Household items left in street set alight in Sheffield suburb

A discarded mattress, bed base and rubbish left in a Sheffield street were set alight in an arson attack.

Firefighters were alerted to blaze in Popple Street, Page Hall, at 11.05pm yesterday.

The issue of litter and flytipping on the streets of Page Hall is regularly raised as an issue by some residents in the suburb.

Anyone with information about yesterday's fire should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.