Housebuilder’s online quiz takes flight again for national nest box week

With National Nest Box Week on the horizon, Barratt and David Wilson Homes is encouraging South Yorkshire homeowners to flock to its digital bird quiz to test their knowledge on garden birds.

The RSPB Elegance nest box designed for small garden birds

Following the success of the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch, the five star housebuilder has launched its nest box quiz for homeowners to learn more about their feathered friends, with RSPB vouchers worth up to £100 to be won.

Garden birds need a safe place to raise their chicks, and the online quiz shows how residents can open up their gardens and give them a home for the season. Prizes to be won are designed to help homeowners make their own gardens wildlife-friendly and do their bit for nature’s neighbours.

It comes as part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ commitment to supporting wildlife on developments and celebrating its national partnership with the RSPB.

Each entrant of the quiz will be able to learn more about a range of birds as they’re asked to match common species to the homes that suit their needs.

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “We always try to give nature a home at our developments, creating new habitats as part of our long-term partnership with the RSPB. Alongside National Nest Box Week, hopefully this quiz can help get all generations involved in learning more about wildlife and nature.”

National Nest Box Week runs from February 14-21, is organised by the British Trust for Ornithology and aims to encourage more people to help the birds by putting up nest boxes.

Anyone wishing to take part in the housebuilder’s digital bird quiz has until Monday 6th March 2023 to enter the prize draw. With six prizes up for grabs in the form of RSPB vouchers, homeowners can make their garden inviting for birds, in addition to other wildlife such as hedgehogs, bees and butterflies.

To take part in the quiz, please visit: https://birdhousequiz.co.uk/.

When looking to place a nest box in a garden, it’s important to find a sheltered, shady location, preferably facing north through east to south-east to avoid prevailing winds and strong direct sunlight. Nest boxes also need to be kept out of reach of cats and other predators.

There are many ways that residents in the county can help the birds in their garden, such as providing a regular supply of clean water by using a bird bath, providing nest boxes and putting the right bird seed out including flaked maize, sunflower hearts.

For details about Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ developments Penning Fold and Penning Ridge in Penistone, visit the websites.

Alternatively, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 03301 735 001 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 03301 735 532.