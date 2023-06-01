Housebuilder highlights energy efficient homes on 50th world environment day

Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, South Yorkshire developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes is highlighting what makes its homes energy efficient.

This year is the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day, an annual event organised the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the awareness day brings people together from across the globe in an effort to protect the Earth.

The leading housebuilder incorporates a wide range of energy-efficient features into its properties including argon-filled double-glazing as standard, to let heat in and keep cold out.

External cavity walls are also built using the latest insulation, which incorporates heat-reflective, low-emissive technology.

What’s more, the properties use the latest water and energy saving appliances, which means the water-efficient kitchen and bathroom fittings could reduce consumption by up to 26% per day per person, compared to the national average reported by Water UK.

According to recent research by Home Builders Federation, consumers can also save up to £3,100 each year on bills in a new build home in comparison to an existing property.

To create the most energy efficient homes for the future, parent company Barratt Developments has partnered with the University of Salford and Saint-Gobain to build a concept home that will test the effects of climate change and how houses can cope with more extreme weather. It has been built inside Energy House 2.0, the world’s largest climate-controlled chamber of its kind. The learnings from this project will enable all housebuilders to build homes that reduce the impact on the planet whilst also cuttings bills for customers and cost consumers less.

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “Our new homes are significantly more insulated and more energy efficient than older properties, so not only does this save our customers on their energy bills, there are also huge benefits to the environment.

“Our aim is to be the country’s leading national sustainable housebuilder and we have a clear responsibility to help the environment. Our homes use less water and need less energy for heating than older properties, helping customers to save money and be more environmentally friendly.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes carefully choose the location of all its developments to provide residents with lots of green, open space, as well as easy access to public transport for sustainable travel.

