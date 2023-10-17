Housebuilder donates materials to Sheffield scout group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harron Homes contributed materials from timber to loft and floor insulation, as well as gas and electric meter boxes which will all aid in the group’s project of expanding their headquarters.

The building is home to 14th Sheffield Grenoside Scouts and 131st Sheffield Grenoside Guides for young people ages four to 18 with Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers and, Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers all meeting there.

After 25 years in the current building, the expansion will increase the building capacity from 80 to 100 people, creating a larger space for the various groups to learn skills, knowledge, values and have fun.

The project has been solely funded through fundraising and donations, and Harron’s substantial donation has helped progress the work, with a target to be completed by January 2024.

An important part of its local community over the last 100 years, the group supports local food banks, homeless charities, the British Legion, Wateraid and litter picking.

The larger hall means there is a greater capacity for fundraising events, club activities and more suited to host the other regular groups that hire the building out such as a toddler group and an art group.

John Mellor, Scout leader at 14th Sheffield Grenoside, said “We are very grateful to Harron Homes for their generosity and support regarding the supply of building materials. It’s fantastic to see this project progress and we all look forward to when the hall is finished.”