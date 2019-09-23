House torched in arson attack in Sheffield

The ground floor of a house went up in flames in an arson attack in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 13:17 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd September 2019, 14:26 pm

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze on Manor Lane, Manor, just before 5.40pm yesterday and found a derelict house alight.

They said the property was ‘full of clutter’ and the first floor was engulfed in flames.

In the early hours of yesterday, a Citroen car was set on fire on Lockwood Road, Goldthorpe, Barnsley and another car which appeared to have been involved in a collision was torched on Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield.

Household waste was deliberately set alight and the flames spread to wooden fascias and cabling.