House torched in arson attack in Sheffield
The ground floor of a house went up in flames in an arson attack in Sheffield.
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 13:17 pm
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 14:26 pm
Firefighters were alerted to the blaze on Manor Lane, Manor, just before 5.40pm yesterday and found a derelict house alight.
They said the property was ‘full of clutter’ and the first floor was engulfed in flames.
In the early hours of yesterday, a Citroen car was set on fire on Lockwood Road, Goldthorpe, Barnsley and another car which appeared to have been involved in a collision was torched on Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield.
Firefighters also dealt with a fire at a house on Meadow Close, Dalton, Rotherham.
Household waste was deliberately set alight and the flames spread to wooden fascias and cabling.