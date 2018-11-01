House taped off by police in Sheffield street

A house is taped off in a Sheffield street this afternoon, with police officers guarding the cordon.

A house in Crowder Closer, Longley, Sheffield, has been taped off by the police today

Crime scene investigation officers are reportedly at the property in Crowder Close, Longley.

Details of the nature of the incident under investigation have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.