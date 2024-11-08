House of Games: Richard Osman declares love for Sheffield as city appears on popular BBC quiz show
He made the comment after the city featured in the ‘There once was a quiz host called Richard’ round of the show, in which all the questions are in the form of limericks.
The question about Sheffield opened with the line ‘this city up north has appeal’ before referring to Sheffield’s history as the birthplace of stainless steel and the home of the world’s first football club, Sheffield FC.
The question also mentioned Sheffield’s ‘two Cockers’, Jarvis and Joe; Sean Bean; and its ‘heptathlon queen’ Jessica Ennis-Hill.
The dancer Jordan Banjo, who won Britain’s Got Talent as part of Diversity, and has appeared on shows incuding I’m a Celebrity, Dancing on Ice, and The Masked Dancer, correctly answered that the limerick was about Sheffield.
Richard Osman, whose novel The Thursday Murder Club is being turned into a film starring the likes of Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, has previously said on Twitter that ‘Sheffield rocks’.
He is a big snooker fan and a regular at the World Snooker Championships at Sheffield’s Crucible theatre.
The House of Games episode first aired on BBC2 on Thursday, October 31, and is available to view on BBC iPlayer.