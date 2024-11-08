Richard Osman has declared his love for Sheffield after the city featured in his hit BBC quiz show House of Games.

The popular TV host turned crime novelist told guests on the programme ‘I love Sheffield’.

He made the comment after the city featured in the ‘There once was a quiz host called Richard’ round of the show, in which all the questions are in the form of limericks.

Richard Osman, who declared his love for Sheffield after the city featured in an episode of his BBC quiz show House of Games. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

The question about Sheffield opened with the line ‘this city up north has appeal’ before referring to Sheffield’s history as the birthplace of stainless steel and the home of the world’s first football club, Sheffield FC.

The question also mentioned Sheffield’s ‘two Cockers’, Jarvis and Joe; Sean Bean; and its ‘heptathlon queen’ Jessica Ennis-Hill.

The dancer Jordan Banjo, who won Britain’s Got Talent as part of Diversity, and has appeared on shows incuding I’m a Celebrity, Dancing on Ice, and The Masked Dancer, correctly answered that the limerick was about Sheffield.

Richard Osman, whose novel The Thursday Murder Club is being turned into a film starring the likes of Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, has previously said on Twitter that ‘Sheffield rocks’.

He is a big snooker fan and a regular at the World Snooker Championships at Sheffield’s Crucible theatre.

The House of Games episode first aired on BBC2 on Thursday, October 31, and is available to view on BBC iPlayer.