House of Fraser will axe up to 6,000 jobs as it closes half its stores as part of a rescue plan for the ailing department store.

The drastic move will allow the 169-year-old business to continue trading.

The news follows grim times for some retailers, as Poundworld struggles and Tesco has closed its Tesco Direct online home and technology ordering arm.

