Firefighters spent three hours tackling a serious house fire in South Yorkshire last night.

Crews from Maltby, Aston, Rotherham and Parkway attended a property on Green Arbour Court, Thurcroft, at around 5.30pm.

A spokesman said the house was 'well alight' when firefighters arrived and an aerial appliance was used to expose roof tiles and extinguish the fire.

The cause is believed to be accidental.

No-one was injured.