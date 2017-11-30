House 'closed' over nuisance and disorder in Sheffield suburb

A closure notice has been served banning people from entering a house in Sheffield because of concerns over nuisance and disorder at the property.

Sheffield Council and South Yorkshire Police were involved in serving the 48-hour closure notice for the property in Warburton Close, Heeley, over concerns around behaviour at the house.

An application for a longer term closure order will be made at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

The closure notice served yesterday states that only the occupant and the owner of the property can enter and that breaching it can result in a jail sentence.

It states that officers have 'reasonable grounds to suspect that the use of these premises has resulted, or is likely soon to result in, nuisance to members of the public, or that there has been, or is likely soon to be, disorder near these premises associated with the use of these premises'.