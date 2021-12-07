Fire crews from Elm Lane Fire Station in the city were sent to Emerson Crescent, in Sheffield Lane Top, on Sunday evening after the bin had been set alight.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 7.10pm on Emerson Crescent, Sheffield. Firefighters from Elm Lane station attended the incident. The fire also spread to the outside of a premise. Crews left the scene at 7.40pm.”

Following the blaze, firefighters have urged people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – which was launched by the service earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File picture shows firefighters in action in Sheffield. A house in Sheffield caught fire after flames from an arson attack on a wheelie bin spread to the property, firefighters have revealed.