House catches fire on Emerson Crescent, in Sheffield Lane Top, after arson attack on wheelie bin
A house in Sheffield caught fire after flames from an arson attack on a wheelie bin spread to the property.
Fire crews from Elm Lane Fire Station in the city were sent to Emerson Crescent, in Sheffield Lane Top, on Sunday evening after the bin had been set alight.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 7.10pm on Emerson Crescent, Sheffield. Firefighters from Elm Lane station attended the incident. The fire also spread to the outside of a premise. Crews left the scene at 7.40pm.”
Following the blaze, firefighters have urged people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – which was launched by the service earlier this year.
Much like its sister, Crimestoppers, all reports that go into FireStoppers are totally anonymous. Residents simply need to call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.