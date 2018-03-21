House can be built despite dozens of complaints

A new house can be built in a Sheffield neighbourhood despite complaints from 88 residents.

A four-bedroomed house and garage will be built on land between James Walton Court and Station Road at Halfway after councillors unanimously approved the plans.

Residents were concerned that a landscaped area with trees and shrubs, which acts as buffer to Station Road, would be lost. There were also concerns that the house was too large, out of character and would create traffic problems.

Marge Freeston, representing local residents, told a planning meeting: “We are worried about the traffic and pedestrian safety. This is a high-end private build so does not come under the affordable housing banner.”

The plans were supported by Linda Trollope who said: “This will make use of this area without destroying the landscape buffer and will retain a band of trees sufficient to act as a wildlife corridor. This scheme will have no adverse effect on the character of the area or on highway safety.”

Planning officers recommended the house be approved and councillors agreed.