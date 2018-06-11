House and car damaged in gun attack in Doncaster

Have your say

A house and car were damaged when a gun was fired in a street in Doncaster.

The gun was fired in Central Drive, Rossington, at 10.40pm on Sunday, June 10.

South Yorkshire Police said the window of a house was hit along with an Audi A4.

A force spokesman said the incident is being treated as a 'targeted' attack.

He added: "Officers attended Central Drive in Rossington, Doncaster, at 10.40pm on Sunday after receiving a report of a firearm discharge.

"Nobody was injured during the incident, which caused damage to the window of a house and damage to an Audi A4 car.

"Detectives believe the isolated incident to be targeted."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 1,064 of June 10 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.