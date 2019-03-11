Hour-by-hour weather forecast after Met Office issue new yellow weather warning for Sheffield

Sheffield was hit by gale force winds, sleet and even thundersnow this weekend and it may not be getting any better.

The Met Office has warned Sheffield to expect even more adverse weather after a weekend which saw some areas of the city blanketed in snow.

Snow in Sheffield - Credit: Jo Thorpe

Sheffield woke up to snowy scenes on Saturday morning as strong winds battered the city before thundersnow hit last night.

Gales and snow caused disruption and battered parts of Britain as winds of up to 65mph swept through southern parts of England.

Police forces reported closed roads due to snow on Sunday, while others said they had been called to a number of fallen trees.

The Woodhead Pass in the Pennines was closed because of snow and a collision, South Yorkshire Police said, while Leicestershire Police said the fast lane of the M1 between junctions 22 and 23 was "unsafe" due to snowfall.

A yellow weather warning of wind have been issued for Sheffield, starting at 9pm on Tuesday and lasting until 3pm Wednesday.

The Met Office has warned that the strong northwesterly winds are expected during Tuesday night and Wednesday with possible transport disruption.

Bus and train services are expected to be affected with short term losses of power and other services.

Hour-by-hour Sheffield weather forecast

Tuesday

9pm – Light shower – 5C, 43mph winds

10pm – Light rain – 5C, 46mph winds

11pm – Heavy shower – 5C, 48mph winds

Wednesday

Mignight – 3am – Heavy rain – 6C, 51mph winds

3am-6am – Heavy rain – 6C, 52mph winds

6am-9am – Heavy shower – 6C, 49mph winds

9am-12pm – Light shower – 7C, 48mph winds

12pm-3pm – Sunny intervals – 9C, 52mph winds