Hospital charity boss backs Sheffield school funding campaign

A children's charity boss has become the latest person to back the campaign to fair fund schools in Sheffield.

David Vernon-Edwards, director of Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity, has joined almost 8,000 people in signing the online petition calling on the Government to redress the funding issue in Sheffield.

He said that teaching is hard enough 'without having to scrimp and save'.

Headteachers warned they may have to make mass redundancies, increase class sizes and cut the school week because of budget pressures.

The Government’s new national funding formula - aimed at redistributing funding to historically underfunded areas - helps the situation, but Sheffield does not get a fair deal quickly enough and headteachers are struggling to balance the books.

The Star has launched a campaign calling on the Government to redress the issue, bringing together Sheffield Council, Learn Sheffield, the city’s MPs, businesses, schools, community groups and residents to fight for fair funding.

Mr Vernon-Edwards said: "Why shouldn't Sheffield children get the same opportunity as children all over the country.

"Whether we like it or not funding of schools has a directly coloration to what schools can do, equipment, teachers.

"You can't run a school on thin air.

"Teaching is hard enough without having to scrimp and save."

The Department for Education said the NFF is intended to correct historic disparities in the system and that Sheffield schools will receive an increase in funding of 6.6 per cent - equivalent to £20.4 million - when it is implemented in full by 2020/21.

To sign the petition click here.