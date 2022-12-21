News you can trust since 1887
Horse knocked down by van on A19 near Doncaster is destroyed by police due to severe injuries

A horse that was knocked down by a van on a South Yorkshire road this morning has been put down due to its injuries.

By Alastair Ulke
15 minutes ago
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 1:08pm

There were severe delays on the A19 southbound near Toll Bar in Doncaster this morning (December 21) following the incident at around 7.30am.

Police have now confirmed they arrived at the scene to find the horse had been hit by a Ford Transit van, and made the decision to put it down.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 7.32am this morning (December 21) following reports a horse had been in collision with a Ford Transit van.

A horse was knocked down on the A19 near Toll Bar this morning. It has now been destroyed by police because its injuries were too severe.
“On arrival officers discovered a horse badly injured in the road. The horse's injuries were so extensive that the difficult decision was made for the horse to be destroyed.”

Although the collision took place on the Southbound carriageway, there were also traffic delays on the northbound road due to drivers slowing down to see what happened.