Horror as two-year-old girl dies in M1 crash

A two-year-old girl has died in a crash involving a car and a lorry on the M1.

Nottinghamshire Police said the child, who was from Yorkshire, was in a family car which was in collision with a truck on the motorway on Wednesday.

The collision happened on the M1 northbound at around 3.05pm between junction 25 where the road meets the A52 Brian Clough Way and junction 26 for Nottingham.

The girl was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

He said: "Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the crash but couldn't stop?

"If anyone has any information, or any dashcam footage, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 487 of August 22, 2018."