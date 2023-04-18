Hope Valley travel and transport campaigners seek your help

Local low-carbon transport project Travelling Light is asking for help from residents of and visitors to Hope Valley as they seek to create a fully functional travel and transport network for the area.

Two cyclists travel down a street in Bradwell village, Hope Valley

Hope Valley, a rural valley in the Peak District National Park, Derbyshire, is home to some of the country's most beloved beauty spots and receives about 5 million visits every year. It's home to about 3,500 residents, and local campaigners are determined to work together to co-create the low-carbon transport system Hope Valley deserves.

"This is a big issue for people, place and climate" says Trish Maunder, project coordinator for low-carbon travel project Travelling Light. "Residents and visitors to Hope Valley know that low carbon travel and transport brings a host of advantages including low carbon emissions, a tranquil environment, more accessible pavements and infrastructure and increased safety of walkers and cyclists".

Nationally significant low-carbon travel project Travelling Light believes community action is needed to make low-carbon transport - such as using public transport, walking and cycling - more attractive for residents and visitors alike. The project is hosted by Hope Valley Climate Action, a charity taking action to make their area more resilient to climate change.

The spectacular scenery of the Hope Valley bus route

Visitors and residents can get involved via online engagement platform, Commonplace. The website is designed to gather feedback in an interactive and accessible way. Data provided by participants will help local groups to understand what changes are needed and how to make the most impact for people and places.

"Using the Commonplace platform is a simple but impactful action people can take" says Trish. "The more responses we have, the more positive change we can co-create. I want to see as many people as possible using it."