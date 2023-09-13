News you can trust since 1887
HoodieHut adds a splash of colour to Roundabout fundraisers

The fundraising team at South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout are feeling in the pink - and the green - following a special donation from HoodieHut.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:40 BST
The Sheffield-based independent hoodie printing company donated 12 pink and green branded hoodies to add a distinctive extra splash of colour to Roundabout’s usual blue brand.

HoodieHut has been in Sheffield since 2016 and provides Leavers Hoodies to schools throughout the UK as well as printing uniforms for local businesses.

“We are delighted to have worked with HoodieHut on this, completing our set of brand colours which really will make us stand out even more at all our events,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush.

Roundabout Event Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson, Fundraising Manager Emily Bush and Fundraising AdminisRoundabout Event Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson, Fundraising Manager Emily Bush and Fundraising Adminis
“It’s always great to work with local companies who want to work with local charities and we’d like to thank the HoodieHut team for their generous support.”

To find out more about HoodieHut, visit hoodiehut.co.uk

