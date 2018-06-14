Homes with windows left open targeted by Sheffield burglars

Police probes are under way into a number of burglaries in Sheffield
Burglars have been targeting homes in Sheffield where the windows have been left open.

Over recent days they have got into insecure homes in Weakland Crescent, Birley; Manor Park Way, Manor and Tilford Road, Woodhouse.

Police probes into the incidents have been launched.

 Officers are also investigating a burglary in Glencoe Road, Parkhill, after a rear window smashed to gain entry.

Burglaries have also been reported in Dodd Street, Hillsborough and Wisewood Avenue, Wisewood.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.