Homes with windows left open targeted by Sheffield burglars

Burglars have been targeting homes in Sheffield where the windows have been left open.

Over recent days they have got into insecure homes in Weakland Crescent, Birley; Manor Park Way, Manor and Tilford Road, Woodhouse.

CRIME: Three men arrested over night of mayhem in Sheffield

Police probes into the incidents have been launched.

POLICE: South Yorkshire girl, aged EIGHT, listed as a victim of revenge porn

READ MORE: Solving shooting of Sheffield teenager declared a 'priority' for detectives

Officers are also investigating a burglary in Glencoe Road, Parkhill, after a rear window smashed to gain entry.

Burglaries have also been reported in Dodd Street, Hillsborough and Wisewood Avenue, Wisewood.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.