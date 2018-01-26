Homes could be built on site of former Sheffield training centre

Plans have been submitted to build homes on the site of a former Sheffield training centre.

Six homes could be built on the former Parson Cross Training Centre, Buchanan Road, which was formally used by the water board.

A design and access statement submitted to Sheffield Council with the application said: "In this case the training facility provided exclusive training for staff and operatives of the water authority and is no longer needed by them as evidenced by its sale.

"The buildings are old, in poor repair, thermally inefficient and offer poor access and are unlikely to be suitable for modern standards of accommodation.

"They have never been available for use by the broader community and the redevelopment of this site will therefore have a neutral impact on community facilities in the area.

" It is also noted that a pavilion has been constructed in Parsons Cross Park directly opposite the site. This advertises the availability of community meeting rooms as a training venue for the local area."

The site already has planning permission for four dwellings but the applicant said having six, in the form of two blocks of three terraced houses, would lead to a "more efficient use of the site".

The statement said the properties would be built to fit in with surrounding buildings and be two-storey with en-suite bedrooms in the "roof space".

Access to the site would be via the existing drive, which would be resurfaced and an each property would have off-street parking for two cars, the statement added.

A decision is due on the application by March 2.