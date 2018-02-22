Homeless South Yorkshire burglar handed lengthy jail term

Have your say

A homeless South Yorkshire burglar has been sentenced to 45 months behind bars.

Mark Clements, 42, of no fixed abode, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today (February 22) after pleading guilty to breaking into a property in January.

Officers arrested and charged Clements after quickly detaining him close to the property he had targeted.

Investigating officer, PC Greg Brice, said: “Just after 3.20pm on Tuesday 23 January officers responded to reports a man had broken into a property on Oakwell Lane, Barnsley and made off with a number of items.

“After conducting a search of the area officers quickly identified Clements, who was found with the stolen items a short distance away from the address.”

Upon recovering the stolen items and forensic evidence identified as Clements' at the scene, he was charged with one count of burglary.

“PC Brice continued: “I’m glad Clements has taken responsibility for his actions and has now been rightly punished.

"I hope by highlighting this result it demonstrates our continued commitment to tackling burglary and bringing offenders before the courts.”