Homeless Sheffield man 'took his own life after years on the street'

The old NatWest building in Broomhill.

Dale Boulding, aged 34, was originally from the Manor but had been living on the streets for around five years.

He was found by a friend on Tuesday, July 16 in the grounds of the old NatWest bank on Fulwood Road in Broomhill having hanged himself.

Stephen Williams, another rough sleeper who knew Dale Boulding.

Another friend, Stephen Williams from Firth Park, who also lives on the streets, said Dale had taken his own life after his methadone prescription was cut.

He said Dale had asked for help in killing himself a number of times but that he had always dismissed it as ‘a joke’.

He said: “The Fitzwilliam Centre cut his methadone prescription from 65mg to nothing. That is the reason why he killed himself.

“They are actually doing the same to me. I have been missing appointments but when you are homeless you never know where you are going to wake up. You are moved from pillar to post.

Graffiti on the walls of the old NatWest building in Broomhill.

“That much methadone costs about £100 to replace on heroin alone and he was using heroin, crack and spice and drinking as well.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shop workers in the area who were there at the time of the incident remembered another rough sleeper raising the alarm.

One woman who did not want to be named said the man came running down Fulwood Road shouting ‘he’s hanging bro’.

She also said there had been noticeably fewer beggars in the area since it happened as police officers seemed to be moving them on quicker.

Flowers near to the site where Dale Boulding was found.

Stephen said the person who found him - another rough sleeper called Alex - had been offered counselling to help him get over the shock of finding Dale’s body.

He also said Alex told him the body was stiff when he found him indicating Dale may have been there for some time.

Stephen said Dale was just another face among a group of 40 to 50 beggars and rough sleepers who frequent Broomhill and that homeless people sometimes head up to the area as it considered a bit quieter and safer than the city centre.

He said: “He was a nice guy. If his family want to know about what his last days were like they know where I am.”

Police said the death was being treated as non-suspicious and a file had been passed to the coroners’ office.