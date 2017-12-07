Homeless man attacked in Doncaster town centre opts against making complaint

A homeless man attacked in Doncaster town centre has opted against making a complaint to South Yorkshire Police.

The 32-year-old, who was found injured in High Street at 6am on Tuesday, is alleged to have been struck with a 'padlock and chain'.

He was rushed to hospital with a suspected serious head injury but South Yorkshire Police said it was not as bad at initially thought.

Officers taped off the area where the injured man was found on the day of the attack while scenes of crime investigators carried out an examination.

But today South Yorkshire Police said the victim has not filed a complaint against his attacker.

A spokeswoman said: "The man’s injuries have been assessed as non-serious and he is not wishing to make any complaint."