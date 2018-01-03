Homeless man admits stealing purse and phone from victims of Manchester Arena terror attack

Homeless Chris Parker, who was at the scene of the Manchester Arena bombing, has pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to stealing a purse and a mobile phone from victims of the attack.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, detonated his device in the foyer of the arena, killing 22 people and injuring scores more at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 last year.

Manchester was rocked by the bombing last year. PA

Rough sleeper Parker, 33, received global acclaim afterwards as he described witnessing the effects of the blast and tending to the injured.

He told how he had wrapped an injured girl in a T-shirt and cradled a dying woman in his arms.

Parker, now living in Halifax, West Yorkshire, had denied two counts of theft and two counts of attempted theft.

After his arrest Parker had been remanded in custody at HMP Manchester but was unable to leave his cell because of death threats from fellow inmates.

Chris Parker, who stole from victims of the Manchester Arena bombing. PA

The rough sleeper had received global acclaim and was hailed a hero after claiming to have helped comfort injured and dying victims moments after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated his home-made device.

But CCTV footage told a different story.

The grim footage showed how he preyed on Mrs Healey, as her granddaughter Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, lay dying nearby, and stole the phone of another victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mr Broadley said: “He’s tendered these pleas and all he can do in the circumstances is first of all plead guilty and apologise for his appalling behaviour that evening.”