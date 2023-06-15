Homebuilder set to invest more than £3.1 million In Penistone

Five star homebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes has announced it will invest over £3.1 million in Penistone and the surrounding areas as part of its new developments, Penning Fold and Penning Ridge.

A street scene at Penning Ridge

The combined total investment is £3,184,187.68, with over £2,160,000 dedicated to education.

As well as education, South Yorkshire developments will contribute to a series of improvements in a variety of sectors including sustainable travel, highways improvement, and open space contributions.

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “Investing in local communities is an extremely important part of building a new housing development. We pride ourselves on our commitment to the local community and strive to support it wherever we can.

“Penning Fold and Penning Ridge are part of a new and exciting development for Penistone and we look forward to welcoming our first residents to the growing community.”

Alongside financial investment, Barratt and David Wilson Homes has supported the community in a number of ways since construction in Penistone began. For example, volunteering at the nearby Hoylandswaine Primary School to a class room, donating books to the school, and sponsoring the Penistone Agricultural Show.

South Yorkshire house hunters can find a range of three and four bedroom properties across the developments, where parents can find peace of mind with excellent schools just a short distance away.

There are a number of deals available on selected homes at Penning Fold and Penning Ridge including bill contributions and upgraded flooring.

Those looking for help selling their current home can benefit from the Part Exchange Guarantee scheme, which sees the developer become the guaranteed buyer of your home. If Barratt and David Wilson Homes sells your house for above the agreed offer, you will receive any profit made.

To find out more, please call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 0173 5001 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 0173 5532.