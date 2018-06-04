Home targeted by burglars in Sheffield while owners were away

Burglars who attempted to break into a house in Sheffield while the owners were away are being hunted by the police.

They struck in Ulley Road, Woodthorpe, while the owners were away between Friday, May 25 and Saturday, June 2.

CRIME: Man due in court over murder of Barnsley woman

South Yorkshire Police said an attempt was made to force the rear patio doors but the culprits failed to gain entry.

POLICE: Crack cocaine and cash seized in police raids in Sheffield

They stole patio furniture instead.

READ MORE: Pizza delivery man targeted by robbers in Sheffield street

Officers are also investigating an attempted burglary in Waterthorpe Rise, Waterthorpe, last weekend.

A cat flap was removed by the crook involved but no entry was gained.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.