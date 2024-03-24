Home Expert: You've Been Cleaning Your Skirting Boards WRONG

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For those wondering about the best way to tackle skirting board cleaning, Phillips offers a greener, more effective method than the traditional soap and water technique.

"Simple does it," the Skirting King director advises. "Warm water mixed with a small amount of dish soap can clean your skirting boards without the need for harsh chemicals." This approach not only leaves your skirting boards sparkling but also keeps your cleaning routine sustainable.

Phillips underscores the utility of microfiber cloths for dusting and cleaning. These cloths are not just effective at capturing dust, but their reusability aligns with an eco-friendly cleaning ethic.

Skirting Board

Facing stubborn stains? Phillips has a go-to solution: "A paste made from baking soda and water can gently but effectively remove those tough marks without causing any harm to your skirting boards."

What You'll Need:

Warm water

A squirt of mild dish soap

Microfiber cloths

Baking soda

A small mixing bowl

An optional soft-bristled brush for harder-to-remove stains

Steps for Cleaning:

Step 1: Create a gentle yet effective cleaning mixture by combining warm water with a dash of dish soap in a bowl or bucket.

Step 2: Begin with a thorough dusting of the skirting boards using a dry microfiber cloth, ensuring all loose dust and debris are removed before any wet cleaning begins.

Step 3: Soak another clean microfiber cloth in the soapy mixture, wring out excess water, and gently wipe the skirting boards. This will tackle any accumulated dirt and marks without soaking the wood.

Step 4: For those persistent stains or marks, mix baking soda with water to form a paste. Apply this paste to the problem areas and lightly scrub with a soft-bristled brush or cloth. This natural abrasive effectively lifts stains without scratching the paint or finish.

Step 5: Once you've cleaned the boards, go over them with a cloth dampened in plain water to remove any soap residue. Immediately dry with a clean, dry cloth to prevent any moisture damage or streaks.

Step 6: Incorporate these steps into your regular cleaning routine for consistently clean skirting boards. Regular attention prevents dust build-up and simplifies maintenance.

