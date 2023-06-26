A Sheffield street near Meadowhall had to be closed this morning due to a police incident, forcing diversions.

Bus operator Stagecoach today stated that Holywell Road had been shut by officers, and that diversions were in place.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they had to close the road, but said the incident had now been resolved and that they expected services to return to normal.

The force said in a statement: “Emergency services were called to Holywell Road, Sheffield, shortly after 8.15am this morning (Monday 26 June) following reports of concern for the welfare of an individual on the roof of a building. The individual has now been brought down safely.”

Police have closed Holywell Lanem says Stagecoach

A spokesman for the operator Stagecoach had said at just before 9am: “Service 137 Rotherham - Sheffield. Due to Police closing Holywell Road. Service will be diverting Brightside Lane - Savile Street in both directions.”