Holocaust book signing pledge

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment to pledge his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day.

In the lead up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day, thousands of commemorative events will be arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides. The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘The power of words’.

After signing the Book of Commitment, Paul Blomfield MP commented:“Visiting the concentration and death camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau was one of the most moving experiences of my life. On Holocaust Memorial Day we remember the millions of victims of the Holocaust and pay tribute to the survivors. We also reflect on how we can build a world free of prejudice and discrimination – a world in which these horrors can never happen again.”