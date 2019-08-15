Holidaymakers evacuated after huge fire breaks out next to popular Majorca beach
A huge wildfire broke out on a popular Majorca beach leading to dozens of holidaymakers being evacuated.
By Ben Green
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 08:58
Lifeguards led tourists to safety after the blaze broke out metres away from Es Trenc beach, close to the resort ot Campos.
Aircraft were used by firefighters to douse the flames.
The fire broke out yesterday morning and pictures on social media showed massive flames and a large plume of smoke.