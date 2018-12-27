Holiday makers will soon be able to fly to this popular holiday destination from Doncaster Sheffield airport

Sun seekers will soon be able to fly to Mallorca every week, as a new Flybe flight has been a announced from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The weekly flight to Palma Mallorca will start on May 29, just in time for annual summer breaks.

Palma is the capital of the Spanish island of Mallorca and offers a great variety of resorts to suit all tastes, plus providing a total of 2,779 hours of sunshine a year.

Roy Kinnear, Flybe’s Chief Commercial Officer comments: “We are pleased to be extending our 2019 Summer schedule from Doncaster Sheffield Airport with the additional choice of this particular sun route to such a popular summer holiday destination.”

Seats are available for booking now at www.flybe.com.