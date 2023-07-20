The cast of STOS Theatre Company’s revival of musical classic Barnum really are hitting the heights as they prepare for their return to the Lyceum Theatre.

For the show that turns the spotlight on a showbiz legend means that some new skills are having to be picked up alongside the usual acting, singing and dancing.

And Sheffield’s Greentop Circus have been brought in to rehearsals for some special lessons in such traditional skills as stilt walking and other moments of razzle dazzle daring!

Barnum is the story of 19th century circus superstar and showbiz pioneer Phineas Taylor Barnum, the man who took the hard sell and turned it into a spectacular display of showmanship that took audiences by storm.

Matthew Walker gets some assistance as he takes his first stilt-walking steps

It fills the stage with jugglers, acrobats, dancers and clowns and the story of Barnum’s rise to power and fame is filled with real life characters like circus impresario and business partner James A Bailey, Swedish opera legend Jenny Lind and circus sideshow attraction General Tom Thumb.

“We knew when we decided to bring Barnum back to the Lyceum that we would be presenting our cast with some real challenges but up to now everybody seems to be really enjoying picking up some new skills,” said the show’s director Jill Beckett.

“Matthew Walker, who plays Barnum really has some big circus routines to learn and the rest of the cast too are being presented with some new tricks - starting with juggling and progressing to some real theatre magic that we won’t share yet because we want our audience to have a proper surprise when the curtain rises on an evening of great entertainment.

“It’s going to be a wonderful blend of theatre and circus spectacle, combined to create an unforgettable stage experience.”

Stilt walking is just one of the new skills the whole STOS company are learning

The STOS revival of Barnum runs at the Lyceum from November 14 to 18, directed by Jill, assisted by Mark Harris and with musical direction by Anna Wright and choreography by Claire Harriott.

STOS Theatre Company produces the world’s top musicals at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre, made for and by the people of South Yorkshire.

STOS draws on the very best local talent, employs hugely experienced professional creative teams, and invests upwards of £100,000 on each show to ensure the production values are without equal, performing exclusively at the Lyceum.

The company’s shows have been seen by more than 15,000 people in the last three years of hits alone.

Barnum is at the Lyceum from November 14 to 18. For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk