Hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie returns to Sheffield theatre stage alongside two premieres

New shows announced for Sheffield Theatres include two world premieres and Crucible-created musical Everybody’s Talking about Jamie.

The Crucible will host the world premiere stage adaptation of the Giles Foden novel and Oscar-winning movie The Last King of Scotland, about dictator Idi Amin (September 27-October 19).

This year’s Crucible Christmas musical will be the classic Guys and Dolls (December 7-January 18).

Lyceum pantomime Cinderella (December 6 to January 5) will again star CBeebies’ Mister Maker Phil Gallagher and Damian Williams, returning for his 12th year.

The Lyceum is opening the UK tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (February 8-29).

The Studio season opens with world premiere Reasons to Stay Alive by Matt Haig (September 13-28).