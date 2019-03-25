Hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie returns to Sheffield theatre stage alongside two premieres

New shows announced for Sheffield Theatres include two world premieres and Crucible-created musical Everybody’s Talking about Jamie.
The Crucible will host the world premiere stage adaptation of the Giles Foden novel and Oscar-winning movie The Last King of Scotland, about dictator Idi Amin (September 27-October 19).
This year’s Crucible Christmas musical will be the classic Guys and Dolls (December 7-January 18).
Lyceum pantomime Cinderella (December 6 to January 5) will again star CBeebies’Mister Maker Phil Gallagher and Damian Williams, returning for his 12th year.
The Lyceum is opening the UK tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (February 8-29).
The Studio season opens with world premiere Reasons to Stay Alive by Matt Haig (September 13-28).