Hit-and-run driver struck pedestrian in Doncaster

A hit-and-run drier is wanted by the police after a pedestrian was struck in Doncaster.
The driver was behind the wheel of a white Transit van which hit a pedestrian in Yorkshire Way at 4.10pm on Sunday, November 19.
South Yorkshire Police said the van failed to stop at the scene, leaving the 46-year-old pedestrian with serious injuries.
The man had been talking to the driver of a red Ford Focus, parked in Yorkshire Way, when he was struck by a van as it entered the road from the West Moor Link roundabout.
The van involved is believed to have been a tipper or drop side style van.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 596 of November 19.
