Hit-and-run driver hunted after crashing into women in Dronfield

A motorist is being hunted for driving off after crashing into two women in Dronfield.

Two 18-year-old women were crossing Church Street, near to the junction with Lea Road, when they were struck by a white car which failed to stop at the scene.

Derbyshire Police said the car was 'white and sporty' and had loud music playing.

It came from the direction of the train station and turned right into Church Street, hitting the women from behind.

The collision happened at around 8.30pm on Friday, November 10.

One of the women suffered head and foot injuries while the other suffered bruising to her right side, leg and foot.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Ashley Cutt at Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 17000490180.