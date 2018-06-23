Historic Sheffield scissor company Ernest Wright and Son 'closed for good'

The renowned Sheffield scissor firm Ernest Wright and Son has closed for good, it is understood, bringing to an end more than 115 years of history.

The famed manufacturer, based on Broad Lane in the city centre, had been operating in Sheffield since 1902 and those who valued its commitment to quality craftsmanship have lamented its reported demise.

Eric Stones using the grinding wheel at Ernest Wright and Son

The company had endured a troubled recent history, following the tragic death of its former boss Nick Wright in February, aged just 48, but its new managing director Pam Addy appeared to have steadied the ship and in April spoke of her determination to make the family firm a success.

Beyond Measure, which has stocked the company's goods, announced this week that the handmade scissor firm was closing its factory doors for the last time.

The online retailer expressed its sorrow at the news, writing: "Their products have been at the core of my shop and have delighted many of my customers, both in the UK and across the world, with their sharpness and fine finish.

"As a company, they had their ups and downs (who hasn’t?) but they always remained true to their core values. Having got to know Nick, Pam and Simon over the years (sadly I never met Cliff, Eric and the rest of the team, but I hear they are legends), I know they were always so proud of their products and their city’s heritage.

Ian Underwood brushing blades at Ernest Wright and Son

"After Nick’s sad death earlier this year, Pam has done an amazing job as MD, keeping the company going and boosting morale. However, tragically it has just not been viable to take the company forward, so this chapter of Sheffield history will now come to a close.

"I know that many of your have bought and used their scissors, and I’d like to thank you for doing that, and putting quality over price as a priority. I hope that you will treasure your scissors for years to come, knowing that you have a little piece of history in your hands."

The retailer added that all its Ernest Wright scissors had sold out following the announcement but it had a few final pairs arriving soon.

The Star has contacted Ernest Wright and Son, which declined to confirm or deny reports of its closure at this stage.

Eric Stones at work at Ernest Wright and Son during his younger years

The firm's website states that its store is currently offline for maintenance but says all open orders will be fulfilled.

A fundraising campaign by the business to revamp the classic 1960s Kutrite scissors had gone viral, raising four times the original £60,000 target and sparking an avalanche of orders for 2,000 pairs of the sought-after snippers.

But the ill-fated project was blighted by design problems, delays due to two key workers falling seriously ill and then the death of Nick at his home in Kelham Island.

Despite the many setbacks, Ms Addy told in April how the team was determined to overcome the crisis and aimed to clear the backlog of orders within eight months.

Eric Stones, of Ernest Wright and Son, with the Kutrite range of scissors manufactured by the company

"We are determined to make the company a success because we are passionate about it. After so long we couldn’t let it die," she said at the time.

Reacting to the news on the Shop Beyond Measure website, the firm's many satisfied customers expressed their disappointment at its closure.

One wrote: "I was so sad when I heard about the closure. I loved their values as well as their products and living in Sheffield I was proud of them too. They will be missed."

Another commented: "That’s really sad to hear. I've got two pairs of their fantastic scissors. Such a shame that a skilled manufacturer can’t survive."