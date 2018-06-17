Historic Sheffield hall's revival moves a step closer

A historic Sheffield hall's rebirth as a community hub has received a major boost.

A new grant will help volunteers draw on Meersbrook Hall's rich history for inspiration about how to revive it as a public attraction serving those on its doorstep.

The Ruskin Museum, which was housed at Meersbrook Hall from 1890 to 1953

The Grade II-listed building in Meersbrook Park housed the Ruskin Museum, which exhibited work bequeathed by the art critic John Ruskin and attracted 45,000 visitors a year during its heyday, from 1890 to 1953.

READ MORE: Why no bishops have ever lived at Bishops' House in Sheffield

But the collection moved and the building was turned into council offices, remaining closed to the public for many years before being opened up again in 2016, when the keys were handed to The Friends of Meersbrook Hall and Heeley Trust.

Lottery funding has now been secured to help uncover more about the Ruskin Museum's days in Meersbrook and use the findings to inspire the next chapter in the building's life.

Schoolchildren, local residents and volunteer researchers will be invited to join architecture students from the University of Sheffield to dig into the museum's history, researching some of the items which went on display there and collecting people's memories of the attraction.

Artefacts from the Ruskin collection

READ MORE: Remarkable photos show sun-scorched earth at drained Sheffield reservoir

As well as uncovering the museum's past, culminating in a week of free shows and activities, it is hoped their work will fuel visions of how to once again turn the historic hall into a thriving community hub.

The Guild of St George, which was founded by John Ruskin and owns the extensive art collection he left to the people of Sheffield, has been awarded £18,700 from the Heritage Lottery Fund for The Ruskin Museum at Meersbrook Hall project.

Clive Wilmer, from the charity, said: "We look forward to supporting adults and children to discover how the heritage of the Ruskin Museum can help them make a better future for the Meersbrook locality and its diverse communities."

READ MORE: Online shrine created for young Sheffield man who died after car crashed into pond

The Guild will work with Museums Sheffield, Heeley Trust, Friends of Meersbrook Hall and 50 local volunteers to draw up plans for the future of the hall.

The Ruskin collection at the Millennium Gallery

The fruits of the new research will be presented during a week of free public events, displays and activities dubbed The Ruskin Museum Makeover at Meersbrook Hall, from October 20-26 next year.

They will also be shown at the Millennium Gallery, which now houses the Ruskin collection, as part of the celebrations of the bicentenary of Ruskin’s birth.