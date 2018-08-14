Historic Sheffield building saved after developer drops plans to demolish it

An historic Sheffield building has been saved after a developer dropped its plans to demolish it.

A planning application to build flats on the site of the Old Coroner’s Court on Nursery Street had previously been submitted by Surrey-based Firestone Developments.

But the proposal was opposed by campaigners including the Kelham Island Community Alliance, who argued that the historic building was essential to the character of the area.

Councillors have now successfully urged the developer to drop its plans, paving the way for the building to be 'sympathetically improved' instead.

Speaking after the decision was announced, Councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for development and transport said: “We had a number of concerns about this application, which we shared with the developer.

"I’m pleased they’ve now taken our advice and are going to come back to discuss a better scheme that is more in keeping with our values as a city. We are looking forward to working with them on this.”

The court was built in 1913 by the first city architect FEP Edwards and included a court, mortuary, post-mortem rooms, viewing chapel, witnesses’ waiting rooms and police accommodation together with a yard and stabling.

Bomb damage during the Second World War led to a remodelling in the 1950s and youth court facilities were added to the site. It later became used as a business centre.

