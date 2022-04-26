The collision took place at around 5.40pm on April 11 when a police van travelling on blues-and-twos collided with a Supertram at the junction of Middlewood Road.

A video shared by The Star showed how the van appeared to approaching the crossing the junction at speed. The tram sounded its horn just moments before the collision.

A police van collided with a tram at the junction of Middlewood Road and Parkside Road in Hillsborough.

As a result, the driver of the van broke his leg. An officer in the passenger seat as well as one member of the public on the tram were injured.

Now South Yorkshire Police say they are not able to say what action will be taken following the crash.

The Star contacted the force to ask if the collision would be subject to a review.

A spokesperson said South Yorkshire Police was still ‘collating witness details and dash cam’ and was ‘unable to comment further’.

Supertram was contacted for a comment.

Witnesses on board the tram were reportedly asked by South Yorkshire Police to stay on board for over two hours while officers collected statements, with a comfort break to collect a drink from a nearby convenience store.

Photos from the collision showed how the police van was wedged alongside it on the tram’s nearside, which was heading heading south on the yellow line. Both the front carriage of the tram and the van appeared badly damaged.