Hillsborough tram crash causes travel chaos

By Ciara Healy
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 15:05 BST
Tram passengers and drivers in Sheffield are facing delays after a collision between a tram and a car brought part of the Yellow Route to a halt in Hillsborough this afternoon.

A Sheffield tram has been involved in a collision with a car on Middlewood Road in Hillsborough this afternoon, causing disruption to tram services and delays for drivers in the area.

The crash happened near the British Heart Foundation shop, close to the junction with Proctor Place.

The tram, which was travelling towards Meadowhall, came to an abrupt stop following the incident.

Crowds quickly gathered at the scene.

The tram driver was seen stepping out of the cab to inspect the damage and then quickly re-entering the tram.

Passengers were left waiting inside the stationary tram while others looked on from the pavement.

Some passers-by continued walking past the scene, weaving between halted traffic.

No details have yet been released regarding any injuries but more information will be shared as it comes.

