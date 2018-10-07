Hillsborough stabbing: Sheffield dad-of-one killed in knife attack named online as friends pay emotional tributes

The friends of a man who died two weeks after he was stabbed in Hillsborough have said they will never forget him.

Gav Singleton, aged 31, had been fighting for his life since he was knifed in the stomach on Walkley Lane on Sunday, September 23.

Officers investigating at the scene of a double stabbing in Hillsborough. One of the men who were injured has now sadly died.

Tragically, he died on Saturday morning, becoming the eighth person to be fatally stabbed in the city since March.

A post mortem is expected to take place next week.

While he has not yet formally been named by police, since the news broke yesterday his friends have been paying emotional tributes to him online.

Scott Fauvel, aged 29, was the other man injured in the attack but was released from hospital later the same day.

Writing on Facebook, he said: “Set some nice lanterns off and raising a glass for you my brother.

“Losing you feels like I’ve lost a full blood brother. I took a war wound for you but that wasn’t enough because god has still taken you away.

“Words can’t describe the pain my heart is going through. The last thing I could do for you was be with you until your last breath.

“My heart will always hurt for you and I will never forget about you. I love you brother. RIP. God has taken the best.”

Another friend, Courtney Cameron, said she would ‘never forget’ all the memories she had of Gav.

She said: “I won’t say goodbye because saying goodbye means going away and going away means forgetting. So it’s see you later.

“Fly safe in the arms of the angels Gav. You are so loved and will never ever be forgotten.

“I promise we will get justice for you. Your death will not be in vain!”

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, who is leading the investigation, yesterday said their thoughts were with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

She added one man had been charged in connection with the incident, but that they were still keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who heard anything suspicious in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Daniel Trotter, aged 24, of no-fixed-address, was charged with attempted murder, section 18 wounding, supply of controlled drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident.

He has been remanded into custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 16 of 23 September 2018. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.