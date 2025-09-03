A shop that served the people of Sheffield for over a century could be turned into housing if the council approve newly submitted plans.

Dawson’s Fishing Tackle served as a staple of Hillsborough shopping for generations, with locals estimating it had been in constant operation for at least 120 years.

Yet in January 2024, this rich history came to an end as the business ceased trading.

Since that time, the property on Holme Lane has been left vacant, though an application to convert the first floor into dwellings was granted last year.

Now a further application to turn the former commercial areas on the ground floor into accommodation have been presented to Sheffield City Council.

The ‘studio flat’ would contain a single bedroom area, with large lounge, a kitchen/dining area and rear exit to a communal garden space.

An external stairwell at the rear will provide access to the separate first floor.

Plans go on to point out the good transport links, with nearby tram and bus stops, and access to nearby amenities like cafes and shops.

A document shared on the council’s planning portal explains: “The property is flanked on all physical boundaries by residential dwelling houses.

“The move away from a commercial use, and transport burdens associated with a commercial use, such as customers visiting the premises, commercial waste collections, frequent delivery of goods, is seen as a favourable change within the local area.

“The proposal has been developed as a ‘studio apartment’, to appeal to a single person, or couple. The use is intended for somebody who can make the most of the sites excellent public transport links.”

Public consultation is open until September 18, with a decision set to be made by October 21.