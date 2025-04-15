Hillsborough disaster: Victims remembered on 36th anniversary of tragedy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On the 36th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster - where 97 Liverpool fans lost their life in a tragedy at the Sheffield Wednesday home ground - emotions are still high as many claim that justice has yet to be served.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident in 1989 where football fans were suffocated in a crush on the terraces during a match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest still scars the nation to this day.

Beyond the 97 who lost their lives that day, another 760 were injured in the ordeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the ensuing months, false claims were made against Liverpool fans, who were described by police as being drunk and disorderly, but in 2016 an inquest concluded that the victims were unlawfully killed due to a number of police errors.

On April 15, 1989, nearly 100 football fans died in a major stadium disaster at Hillborough, in a crush inside the stadium after police had opened a gate.

And yet many feel that issues surrounding the disaster remain unresolved.

Just one person has been convicted for anything related to the Hillsborough disaster, which was for a health and safety offence.

And Prime Minister Kier Starmer’s proposed Hillsborough Law - which would see public bodies face criminal sanctions if they do not cooperate with investigations into major disasters - has been delayed despite being promised by this anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister wrote: “Thirty-six years ago, we saw one of the greatest disasters in our history.

“A disaster that led to 97 people tragically losing their lives. Today, I pay tribute to them.

“In the years since, their families and loved ones have campaigned tirelessly to get justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite all the challenges they have faced, they have kept fighting.

“I promised to bring a Hillsborough Law before Parliament, with a legal duty of candour for public authorities and public servants, and criminal sanctions for anyone who fails to comply. I will deliver on that promise.

“After decades of injustice, we must get this legislation right.

“We must make sure it achieves what the people of Liverpool have spent the past thirty-six years fighting for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Standing firmly at the side of Hillsborough families, this is what my government will deliver.”

A Liverpool fan after the Liverpool v Nottingham Forest FA Cup semi-final football match at Hillsborough which led to the deaths of 97 people. PIC: John Giles/PA Wire

While it was Liverpool fans who suffered that day, locals opened their hearts to those affected, welcoming them into their homes and offering use of their phones for anyone wishing to call home.

It’s a tragedy that still affects the people of this city today.

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson, who is also part of the Labour party, hit back at the PM, describing this recent delay as a ‘betrayal’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Labour's failure to deliver a Hillsborough Law by the anniversary is not just a missed deadline - it's a betrayal.

“A betrayal of the families who have fought for decades. A betrayal of the survivors who still carry the trauma. And a betrayal of the promise of justice that this party pledged to uphold.

“Let's not forget - Labour pledged to introduce this law by today's anniversary.

“That promise mattered.

“It was a commitment not just to legislation, but to truth, accountability, and respect for the 97 lives lost and the countless others shattered by the cover-up and lies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A Hillsborough Law is not just for the families - it's for the entire city of Liverpool.

“To now hide behind talk of "consensus" and "getting it right" rings hollow.

“Families and their lawyers have already spent years shaping what this law must look like. Any move to dilute it or to delay it any further is an insult to their struggle and a gift to those who want to avoid scrutiny and responsibility.

“We know what happens when institutions close ranks. We've seen the human cost of cover-ups. That's why a Hillsborough Law must be bold, uncompromising, and fully complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anything less is a betrayal. And for Labour to now fall short is a grave political failure - and a moral one too.

“No more delays. No more excuses. Families deserve justice. And until they get it there will be no peace.”

Sheffield Wednesday will be hosting a service later today to remember those who lost their lives, and the stadium will be open until 4pm for those wishing to pay their respects.

In a statement, the club said: “Everyone at Sheffield Wednesday expresses ongoing sympathies to the families and friends of the 97 and the wider Liverpool community affected so deeply by the disaster. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP Gill Furness, who represents Hillsborough, said: “Today marks 36 years since the Hillsborough Disaster, where 97 people tragically and needlessly lost their lives. The horrors of that day have never been forgotten.

“I pay tribute to Hillsborough families - their fight for truth and justice has never wavered in the years since.

“The Prime Minister has reaffirmed his commitment to bringing the Hillsborough Law before Parliament, which will introduce a legal duty of candour for public authorities and public servants, and criminal sanctions for anyone who fails to comply.

“I want to see the Hillsborough Law on the statute books as soon as possible and appreciate the disappointment any delays will cause, but I am also glad that the Government is taking the time it needs to ensure that the legislation is right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.